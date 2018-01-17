SBS po polsku

Nielegalne przedłużanie pobytu

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton at a New Year's reception for the Australian and England Cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Monday, January 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Published 17 January 2018
By Andrea Nierhoff, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Rząd federalny rozważa wprowadzenie nowych przepisów w celu unieważniania wiz osób skazanych za poważne przestępstwa, oraz prawo przyśpieszonego postępowania deportacyjnego.

