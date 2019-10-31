SBS po polsku

Viva - Czy super żywność oznacza super zdrowie?

Healthy food clean eating selection

Source: iStockphoto

Published 31 October 2019 at 2:23pm
By Magda Dejneka
Available in other languages

Super-żywność, super-jedzenie czy super-produkty to często powtarzane hasła odnoszące się do żywności, która ma być wyjątkowo bagata w wartościowe składniki odżywcze. Jednak lekarze i dietetycy nie są do końca pewni, czy superjedzenie to rzeczywiście najlepsza i jedyna recepta na długie i zdrowe życie.

