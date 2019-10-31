Viva - Czy super żywność oznacza super zdrowie?

Source: iStockphoto
Published 31 October 2019
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Super-żywność, super-jedzenie czy super-produkty to często powtarzane hasła odnoszące się do żywności, która ma być wyjątkowo bagata w wartościowe składniki odżywcze. Jednak lekarze i dietetycy nie są do końca pewni, czy superjedzenie to rzeczywiście najlepsza i jedyna recepta na długie i zdrowe życie.
