Viva: Blisko i bardzo daleko
Silhouette of a angry husband and wife on each other with their daughter standing in the middle. Source: iStockphoto
Published 11 October 2017 at 4:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:25am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages
Co robic , gdy różnice zdan, pogladow prowadzą do ochlodzenia lub zerwania stosunkow rodzinych? Socjologowie twierdzą, że rzadko porusza sie ten temat ...a jest to zjawisko coraz czestsze.
