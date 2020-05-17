Tydzień w Polsce

A coat hanger held up as a symbol of protest in Poland. Source: SBS
Published 17 May 2020 at 3:40pm, updated 17 May 2020 at 3:45pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o najnowszym filmie dokumentalnym Tomasza Sekielskiego o molestowaniu nieletnich w polskim kościele.
Published 17 May 2020 at 3:40pm, updated 17 May 2020 at 3:45pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share