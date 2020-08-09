Tydzień w Polsce

SBS po polsku

LGBT Community Protest Against President Andrzej Duda

People take part in a rally against the Polish president this month. Source: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Published 9 August 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 9 August 2020 at 4:04pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Available in other languages

Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o niepokojącej epidemii w kraju i narastającej kampanii przeciwko społeczności LGBT.

