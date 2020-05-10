Tydzień w Polsce

SBS po polsku

In Poland, a Stubborn Defender of Judicial Independence

In Poland, a Stubborn Defender of Judicial Independence Source: The New York Times

Published 10 May 2020 at 3:44pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 3:46pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Available in other languages

Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o chaosie politycznym i prawnym w związku z wyborami prezydenckimi 10 maja.

