Tydzień w Polsce

In Poland, a Stubborn Defender of Judicial Independence Source: The New York Times
Published 10 May 2020 at 3:44pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 3:46pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o chaosie politycznym i prawnym w związku z wyborami prezydenckimi 10 maja.
Published 10 May 2020 at 3:44pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 3:46pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share