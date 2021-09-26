Tydzień w Polsce

The Turow coal-fired power plant is seen behind the Turow open-pit coal mine operated by the company PGE in Bogatynia, Poland, June 15, 2021. Source: David W Cerny/File Photo
Published 26 September 2021 at 4:01pm, updated 26 September 2021 at 4:05pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Podsumowanie ważniejszych wydarzeń ubiegłego tygodnia w Polsce, w korespondencji Przemka Przybylskiego.
Published 26 September 2021 at 4:01pm, updated 26 September 2021 at 4:05pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Share