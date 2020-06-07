SBS po polsku

Tydzień w Polsce

SBS po polsku

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

A banner of the leader of Poland's 'PiS' party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Warsaw October 30, 2007.

Published 7 June 2020 at 4:05pm, updated 7 June 2020 at 4:14pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi o tym, jak poseł PiS Jarosław Kaczyński zareagował w sejmie na uwagę posła KO Borysa Budki.

