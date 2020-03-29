Tydzień w Polsce

Sanitary controls on the German-Polish border in Jedrzychowice, Poland Source: AAP
Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o nowych zarażeniach koronawirusem oraz o poprawce do ustawy o wyborach prezydenckich.
