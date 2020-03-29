SBS po polsku

Tydzień w Polsce

SBS po polsku

Sanitary controls on the German-Polish border in Jedrzychowice, Poland

Sanitary controls on the German-Polish border in Jedrzychowice, Poland Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2020 at 4:22pm, updated 29 March 2020 at 4:25pm
By Przemek Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Przemek Przybylski w cotygodniowej korespondencji z Polski mówi, między innymi, o nowych zarażeniach koronawirusem oraz o poprawce do ustawy o wyborach prezydenckich.

Published 29 March 2020 at 4:22pm, updated 29 March 2020 at 4:25pm
By Przemek Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135