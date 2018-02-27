SBS po polsku

Jaka szkoła jest najlepsza dla Twojego dziecka?

School friends leaving School for the Day

Three school friends leaving school with their teachers behind them. Source: Getty Images

Published 28 February 2018 at 10:20am, updated 28 February 2018 at 10:40am
By Marianna Łacek
Available in other languages

Szkoła publiczna czy prywatna a może selektywna - w kilku kolejnych spotkaniach, Marianna Lacek, ceniony nauczyciel I pedagog wyjaśni rożnice pomiędzy szkołami , które być moze pozwolą Państwu podjąć wlaściwą decyzję.

Source: SBS
