Jaka szkoła jest najlepsza dla Twojego dziecka?

Three school friends leaving school with their teachers behind them. Source: Getty Images
Published 28 February 2018 at 10:20am, updated 28 February 2018 at 10:40am
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Szkoła publiczna czy prywatna a może selektywna - w kilku kolejnych spotkaniach, Marianna Lacek, ceniony nauczyciel I pedagog wyjaśni rożnice pomiędzy szkołami , które być moze pozwolą Państwu podjąć wlaściwą decyzję.
Published 28 February 2018 at 10:20am, updated 28 February 2018 at 10:40am
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share