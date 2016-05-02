Budżetowe oczekiwania małego biznesu

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks at an interactive display for a bridal dress store Source: AAP
Published 2 May 2016 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Magda Dejneka, Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
W zeszłym roku rzad federalny ogłosił w budzecie pakiet wspomagający rozwój małych i srednich przedsiębiorstw warty 5 i pół miliarda dolarów. A jak będzie w tym roku?
Published 2 May 2016 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Magda Dejneka, Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share