Budżetowe oczekiwania małego biznesu

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks at an interactive display for a bridal dress store

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks at an interactive display for a bridal dress store

Published 2 May 2016 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Magda Dejneka, Ricardo Goncalves
Available in other languages

W zeszłym roku rzad federalny ogłosił w budzecie pakiet wspomagający rozwój małych i srednich przedsiębiorstw warty 5 i pół miliarda dolarów. A jak będzie w tym roku?

