Nowe zmiany w systemie emerytalnym - superannuation

About a quarter of all super account holders in Australia end up with multiple super funds, paying unnecessary fees and premiums.

Published 7 July 2021 at 4:07pm, updated 7 July 2021 at 4:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
W życie wchodzą nowe rządowe przepisy dotyczące twojego superannuation w chwili ropoczęcia nowej pracy, wyjaśnia doradca finansowy Michał Brandt.

"The matters discussed in this audio material are of general nature only and do not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the concepts discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "

