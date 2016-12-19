Czy Australia zostanie republiką ?

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addressing the Australian Republican Movement’s 25th anniversary dinner in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 19 December 2016 at 4:29pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia cannot become a republic until after the Queen's reign. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who was the former chair of the Australian Republican Movement (ARM)made the comment during an address to the organisation's 25th anniversary dinner.
