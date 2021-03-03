SBS po polsku

Która szczepionka przeciw COVID-19 jest lepsza?

SBS po polsku

University Of Washington Lab Works On COVID-19 RNA Vaccine

A scientist at Seattle's University of Washington examines the effect of a vaccine on COVID-19 cells Source: Getty Images North America

Published 3 March 2021 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS

Większość Australijczyków otrzyma szczepionkę AstraZeneca, ale istnieją obawy co do jej skuteczności i tego, czy ochroni nas przed niebezpiecznymi nowymi wariantami wirusa.

