Kto może teraz wyciągnąc pieniądze z ‘super’?

Source: Getty Images
Published 4 June 2020 at 4:07pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rząd wprowadził przepisy, które umożliwiają osobom dotkniętym epidemią koronawirusa wybranie 20 tys. dolarów z funduszu superannuation. Doradca finansowy Michał Brandt wyjaśnia, jakie kryteria trzeba spełnić.
