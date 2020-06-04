SBS po polsku

Kto może teraz wyciągnąc pieniądze z ‘super’?

Published 4 June 2020 at 4:07pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Rząd wprowadził przepisy, które umożliwiają osobom dotkniętym epidemią koronawirusa wybranie 20 tys. dolarów z funduszu superannuation. Doradca finansowy Michał Brandt wyjaśnia, jakie kryteria trzeba spełnić.

"The matters discussed in this audio material are of general nature only and do not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the concepts discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "

