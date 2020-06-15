SBS po polsku

Obalanie pomników… wentyl frustracji znany od wieków

Black Lives Matter

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2020
By Anna Sadurska, Sonia Lal
Available in other languages

W Australii w solidarności z ruchem Black Lives Matter poprzez media społecznościowe nawołuje się do usunięcia pomników kolonizatorów.

