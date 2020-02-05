SBS po polsku

Coraz więcej zachorowań

At least two Australians have tested positive for coronavirus on board the cruise ship.

At least two Australians have tested positive for coronavirus on board the cruise ship. Source: Kydpl Kyodo

Published 5 February 2020 at 4:20pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Koronawirus, który powstał w Chinach nadal rozprzestrzenia się w Chinach i poza nimi. Światowa Organizacja Zdrowia ogłosiła, że epidemia koronawirusa stanowi obecnie globalne zagrożenie.

