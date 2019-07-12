Lek z czasów II wojny światowej może zapobiec śmiertelnej grypie

A flu immunisation needle Source: AAP /Image Sam Mooy
Naukowcy odkryli, że lek pochodzący z czasów drugiej wojny światowej może pomóc w walce ze śmiertelną grypą. W tym roku tylko zanotowano prawie trzysta ofiar śmiertelnych wirusa grypy...a sezon grypowy w Australii trwa.
