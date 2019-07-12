SBS po polsku

Lek z czasów II wojny światowej może zapobiec śmiertelnej grypie

flu

A flu immunisation needle Source: AAP /Image Sam Mooy

Published 12 July 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:33pm
By Gareth Boreham, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Naukowcy odkryli, że lek pochodzący z czasów drugiej wojny światowej może pomóc w walce ze śmiertelną grypą. W tym roku tylko zanotowano prawie trzysta ofiar śmiertelnych wirusa grypy...a sezon grypowy w Australii trwa.

Available in other languages
