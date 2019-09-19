Samobójstwo wśród młodych - szokujące stytystyki

Source: MorgueFile
Najczęstszą przyczyną śmierci młodych Australijczyków jest samobójstwo. Młodzieżowe organizacje wzywają seniorów - mentorów międzypokoleniowych do wspomagania młodych w rozwiązywaniu ich problemów, zanim będzie za późno.
