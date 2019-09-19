SBS po polsku

Samobójstwo wśród młodych - szokujące stytystyki

Published 19 September 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 3:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Najczęstszą przyczyną śmierci młodych Australijczyków jest samobójstwo. Młodzieżowe organizacje wzywają seniorów - mentorów międzypokoleniowych do wspomagania młodych w rozwiązywaniu ich problemów, zanim będzie za późno.

