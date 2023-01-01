SBS po polsku

Zmarł papież Benedykt XVI

VATICAN-POPE-AUDIENCE

Pope Benedict XVI blesses faithful during his weekly general audience on May 30, 2012 at St Peter's square at The Vatican. AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) Source: AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP

Published 1 January 2023 at 4:42pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
W wieku 95 lat zmarł papież Benedykt XVI. Kierował Kościołem katolickim po śmierci Jana Pawła II w latach 2005-2013 roku.

