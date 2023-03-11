Immigrant Adolescent

We often hear from professsionals, parents and politicians about the subject of emigration and it's challenges, but we rarely hear from teenagers about the experience of moving to a new country.

In this four episode series, Immigrant Adolescent we have a rare opportunity to listen deeply to teenagers in our community in a conversation about the pros and cons of their emigration experiences.

We give voice to their fears and anxieties about the changes imposed on them by family decisions, the abrupt and intense feelings they experience when entering a new reality, and how they build new lives in the context of enormous change.

