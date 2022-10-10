A little of Brazil in Australia

"A little of Brazil in Australia" is a series of six podcasts produced by SBS in Portuguese in the lead up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this series, we focus on the talented Brazilians who are contributing to the sport's growth and development in Australia. Introducing Fernando de Moraes, former player of the Australian futsal team and South Melbourne FC; Luccas Pereira, who works on training new athletes in Australia; Cassio, former Adelaide United player, father of Bernardo, who plays for the same club and is part of the Australian youth teams; Bobo, former Sydney FC player and A-League's top scorer in a single edition; Jonas Rodrigues, founder of Brighton Heat, a Brazilian club in Sydney and Mariel Hecher, one of the main players of Brisbane Roar.