A woman's place is on the field

podcast podcast

"A woman's place is on the field" is a series of five podcasts from SBS Portuguese in the lead-up to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand to showcase how football is a fundamental part of the lives of Brazilian immigrant women and how they pursue their passion for the sport and strive to develop themselves in the countries they reside. Get to know the stories of Antonia Silva, a defender for the Brazilian women's national team, competing in her first World Cup; Tami Souza, a professional player for Macarthur Bulls in Sydney; Katia and Mel Targino, a mother and daughter who play for amateur clubs in Adelaide; Bella Santiago and Giovanna Bruno, a couple who balance their personal lives with their roles as a technical assistant and player on the field; and Bruna Oliveira, who plays futsal and football in Melbourne and managed to find a team to play for before arriving in Australia.