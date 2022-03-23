Transitioning in Translation
podcast
Gender transition can be a difficult road to navigate, but imagine starting the process in a country where you don't speak the language very well, or don't know the health system. And even if you do, you still have to translate your feelings to your family and friends. Hear the stories of Brazilians Jakob and Wendlle and their experiences with gender transitioning in Australia, also a special episode with psychologist and specialist in gender transitioning, Patricia Martins. Listen in English or Portuguese.
Episodes
Our bodies don’t define us: Jakob begun transitioning as a teen with his family's support
14/04/202211:41
'Nossos corpos não nos definem': Jakob iniciou transição de gênero na Austrália aos 12 anos
14/04/202213:57
Psicóloga brasileira auxilia crianças e adolescentes em transição de gênero na Austrália
07/04/202214:37
Giving minorities a voice: A psychologist's push to talk openly about gender identity
07/04/202216:12
Brasileira compartilha sua experiência de transição de gênero na Austrália
31/03/202215:16
A double journey: Brazilian shares her experience gender transitioning in Australia
31/03/202212:44
Transitioning in Translation
23/03/202202:39
Traduzindo a transição
23/03/202202:42
