Transitioning in Translation

Gender transition can be a difficult road to navigate, but imagine starting the process in a country where you don't speak the language very well, or don't know the health system. And even if you do, you still have to translate your feelings to your family and friends. Hear the stories of Brazilians Jakob and Wendlle and their experiences with gender transitioning in Australia, also a special episode with psychologist and specialist in gender transitioning, Patricia Martins. Listen in English or Portuguese.