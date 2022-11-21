2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off with a spectacular opening ceremony

Inclusivity was a theme of the spectacular opening ceremony - a subject that has been the focus of criticism of the host nation, Qatar.





Surprise guest, Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, had been an ambassador for the USA’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup before Qatar won hosting rights.





He walked into the giant stadium and sat down with Ghanim Al-Muftah, a Qatari activist for the disabled, who was born with rare Caudal Regression Syndrome, who read from the Quran and told him that everyone is welcome.





But finally it was on to the first match of the tournament, between Ecuador and Qatar, the first team to make their tournament debut as hosts since Italy in 1934.





Just three minutes into the game, Ecuador's captain Enner Valencia placed the ball in the back of the net.





Qatar were unable to level the score in the second half, leaving Ecuador the victors in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



