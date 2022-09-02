21 feet tall Lord Ganesh idol arrives in Adelaide for a grand cultural festival of South Australia

With Australia's Indian population growing by leaps and bounds, over 10,000 people are expected to attend this year's Ganesha festival in Adelaide. The two-day premier cultural event organised by United Indians of South Australia (UIOSA) is set to be held on the 3rd and 4th of September, the highlight being the installation of a 21 feet tall Ganesh idol. For more information on 'Australia Cha Raja', listen to this Punjabi interview with UIOSA's Mr Ajay Sachdeva.
Published 2 September 2022 at 2:57pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
