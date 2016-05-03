SBS Punjabi

9000 Australians die from heart attacks every year

Healthy Heart Week 2016

Published 3 May 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 3:16pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Around 55,000 Australians suffer a heart attack every year. Almost 9000 die as a result.

Many of those who have a heart attack are unaware of what the symptoms are and the importance of seeking treatment early.  Elderly migrants are most at risk, because they don't tend to see a doctor at the first sign of the onset of heart disease.

 The Heart Foundation says research shows migrants from southern Europe, the Middle East and India are less likely to seek help early for heart problems, which affects their ability to recover.  In response they're launching a five month campaign targeting older migrants.

So what are the symptoms of a heart attack? What is the best way to protect the elderly from a heart attack? Hear this report, to know more.

 

 

