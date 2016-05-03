9000 Australians die from heart attacks every year

Many of those who have a heart attack are unaware of what the symptoms are and the importance of seeking treatment early. Elderly migrants are most at risk, because they don't tend to see a doctor at the first sign of the onset of heart disease.





The Heart Foundation says research shows migrants from southern Europe, the Middle East and India are less likely to seek help early for heart problems, which affects their ability to recover. In response they're launching a five month campaign targeting older migrants.





So what are the symptoms of a heart attack? What is the best way to protect the elderly from a heart attack? Hear this report, to know more.















