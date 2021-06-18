SBS Punjabi

Aam Aadmi Party to contest on all assembly seats in 2022 Gujarat elections

SBS Punjabi

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal smiles during a press conference in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 14, 2021. Kejriwal said AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls in 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Ahmedabad. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2021 at 11:36am, updated 18 June 2021 at 11:39am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will be contesting all 182 seats in next year’s Gujarat assembly polls. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 18 June 2021 at 11:36am, updated 18 June 2021 at 11:39am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
During his visit to inaugurate AAP’s state party headquarters in Ahmedabad, Mr Kejriwal welcomed popular former television anchor Isudan Gadhavi to the party fold. He claimed that people in Gujarat were fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 27-year rule.

Addressing the media, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat needed a “real alternative” to BJP, and the opposition party congress, which his party would offer.

Advertisement
Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack