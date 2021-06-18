Aam Aadmi Party to contest on all assembly seats in 2022 Gujarat elections

During his visit to inaugurate AAP’s state party headquarters in Ahmedabad, Mr Kejriwal welcomed popular former television anchor Isudan Gadhavi to the party fold. He claimed that people in Gujarat were fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 27-year rule.





Addressing the media, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat needed a “real alternative” to BJP, and the opposition party congress, which his party would offer.





