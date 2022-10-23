Acute labour shortage puts visas in the Budget spotlight

From the factory floor to farms, GP clinics, and classrooms - Australia is in the grips of a national labour shortage.





The most obvious stop-gap solution, according to leaders, is more visas for more foreign workers.





Raising the permanent migration cap was a central outcome of last month's jobs and skills summit in Canberra led by the Prime Minister.





"It's my great hope that this jobs and skills summit marks the beginning of a new culture of cooperation."





Australia's intake is to go from 160,000 to 195,000 places.





Around 5,000 of those will be allocated to the healthcare sector, 6,000 to workers with 'critical infrastructure skills,' and nearly 7,000 to the technology sector.





Regional visas will also increase by 9,000, to 35,000 places. But industry leaders say this only answers part of the problem.





Around 880,000 prospective workers are currently waiting in Australia's massive visa-processing backlog.





Chief Executive of Restaurant & Catering Australia Belinda Clarke says it must be fixed.



