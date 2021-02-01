Advertising campaign aims to revive domestic tourism sector

The government has other plans in place to push the economy's momentum forward.





The government has announced a week-long five million dollar advertising blitz aimed at encouraging Australians to travel domestically in 2021.





In 2018-19 Australians took almost 5.6 million holidays overseas, spending more than 43 billion dollars*, which the government hopes to convert to domestic tourism.





The federal government would like locals to holiday in the country to give the virus and bushfire ravaged industry a boost.





Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan says he wants Australians to get excited about holidaying in their own country.





We want those people who are getting the kids back to school, going back to the office, going back to work to stop and think about ok, what's my next holiday, and we know it will be in Australia. And there are wonderful destinations right across the nation for people to go and visit so this is all about encouraging people to take that holiday at the next opportunity that they have because our tourism industry needs it.





