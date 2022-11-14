After more than eight years, the MH17 victims' families await a verdict

All 298 people onboard were killed. The plane was shot down over the Donestk region in eastern Ukraine.





Armed conflict there broke out in 2014, with Russian-backed separtists and Ukraine fighting for the region.





More than 500 Australian Federal Police were involved in the international investigation that followed.





Advertisement

Peter Crozier is the operations commander for the AFP investigation.





" Peter Crozier, Operations Commander MH17 AFP: The investigation is one of the most complex investigations that the AFP has undertaken. Many of the circumstances, that it's located in a location which is of deep concern, it's a conflict zone, it's international. We had to draw upon all the best of our people, we had to draw on the best of our capaiblity, a highly technical investigation so we commenced our investigation almost from the time we were informed of the downing."





Four men - three Russians and one Ukrainian - were charged in 2019 with helping to supply the missile to its position to shoot down the aircraft.





The 20-month trial finished late last year, five judges in the District Court of the Hague are now due to hand down their judgement on November 17.





But the accused all remain at large, and if found guilty, it's unlikely any will spend time in jail.





Only one had legal representation - the other three, were tried in absentia.



