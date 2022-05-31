'Aligning with the Quad agenda': Anthony Albanese's first international appearance

It's Anthony Albanese's first international engagement - and used the world stage to outline his agenda.





"The new Australian Government's priorities align with the Quad agenda - taking action on climate change, and building a stronger and more resilient Indo-Pacific region, through better economic security, better cybersecurity, better energy security and better environmental and health security."





Beijing has also sent its congratulations to the new Prime Minister - in what could be an end to the diplomatic freeze of ministerial communications between China and Australia.





The nation's Premier Li Keqiang, sent the congratulatory message - and overnight China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Wang Wenbin, also commented on Saturday's result.





"We note that Mr Albanese led the Australian Labor Party to a victory in the federal election, and we offer our congratulations. In the 1970s, the Australian government, led by the Labor Party, made the right choice to establish diplomatic relations with China."





China's increasing dominance in the Pacific has been causing some concern for the west.





The former Morrison government received criticism for its response to dealing with a security pact signed between China and Solomon Islands, and the incoming Labor government is hoping to further increase engagement with the neighbouring nations.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong delivered a message to Pacific nations, saying Australia would stand with them shoulder to shoulder, and again promoting the government's more progressive stance on climate change.



