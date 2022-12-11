Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again

Australia has one of the highest allergy rates in the world, with one in five people currently living with a food intolerance or allergy, according to research from New South Wales Food Authority.





Food allergies currently affect one in ten infants and around 2 per cent of adults.





And up to a quarter of the population report having a food intolerance. This makes the possibility of having to cater to one or more special dietary requirements around Christmas time almost a certainty.





CEO of Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia Maria Said says because the Christmas period is more unpredictable, it presents greater risks for people with allergies.





"The Christmas season is a time of socialising, many people are holidaying, so we can let our guard down, we're not in a usual routine, and that adds stress to people who are managing food allergies. We're invited to go places more often, we eat out more often. If we go on holidays, we try not to have to prepare all the meals, and eat out a few times, but that really does pose an added risk for people with food allergy."





Food Technologist and founder of 'Why Meat' Company, Emma White, says the food industry has witnessed huge changes over the past five to ten years, with a greater variety of choices for consumers.





She says it's about being creative and adaptable with the diverse options now available.



