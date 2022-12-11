SBS Punjabi

Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again

The festive season can be a minefield for people with allergies, when it comes to sharing food with family and friends.

Source: Getty / Counter

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:16am
By Catriona Stirrat, Harleen Kaur
Australia has one of the highest allergy rates in the world, and while we enjoy the festive season, many are forced to tread carefully at social events. Those who suffer from allergies say it's vital to have a supportive network of family, who can adapt to diverse food requirements.

Australia has one of the highest allergy rates in the world, with one in five people currently living with a food intolerance or allergy, according to research from New South Wales Food Authority.

Food allergies currently affect one in ten infants and around 2 per cent of adults.

And up to a quarter of the population report having a food intolerance. This makes the possibility of having to cater to one or more special dietary requirements around Christmas time almost a certainty.

CEO of Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia Maria Said says because the Christmas period is more unpredictable, it presents greater risks for people with allergies.

"The Christmas season is a time of socialising, many people are holidaying, so we can let our guard down, we're not in a usual routine, and that adds stress to people who are managing food allergies. We're invited to go places more often, we eat out more often. If we go on holidays, we try not to have to prepare all the meals, and eat out a few times, but that really does pose an added risk for people with food allergy."

Food Technologist and founder of 'Why Meat' Company, Emma White, says the food industry has witnessed huge changes over the past five to ten years, with a greater variety of choices for consumers.

She says it's about being creative and adaptable with the diverse options now available.

"I mean we're talking Christmas, there's the traditional roast. But now there's no you don't necessarily have to have your roast lamb, or pork or turkey, I mean there is plant based options out there that consumers can consume. Once we realise there is other options out there for consumers they can easily transition. Hence party food is a big one from our end, it's an easy transition, social events, exactly what we're talking about today, in regards to making that easily available for consumers, and not feel isolated when they have to go to a party."




