An accident victim's 'crusade' for safer roads

Published 1 June 2015 at 9:31pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 9:24am
By Shamsher Kainth
Harman Sidhu has been working on improving road safety in India for many years. He started working on this after a road accident left him 100% disabled. In this interview with Shamsher Kainth, he tells us how he is facing resistance both from the liquor industry and the state governments in the course of his mission to improve road safetly and curb drunk driving.

