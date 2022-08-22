Apple users told to install software update urgently as security weakness revealed

If you've got an iPhone, iPad or Mac beware.





If you've not updated your device, a flaw in the operating system could allow attackers to take control of it.





Impacted devices include the i-Phone 6-s and later models, as well as some Mac computers and several i-Pad models.





The good news is there's already a fix.





But security experts say installing it quickly is key.





Apple devices are set to automatically update by default, but it can take some time before they get around to it.





So users are being advised to update manually, which typically takes a few minutes.





