Apple users told to install software update urgently as security weakness revealed

گوشی های تلفن اپل

Security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately, “because of serious security vulnerabilities”. Source: AAP

Published 22 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Jasdeep Kaur
Users of Apple devices worldwide are being urged to immediately install software updates, if they haven't already. The company has disclosed a security weakness, that hackers are suspected of having already exploited to take control of some mobiles, tablets and computers.

If you've got an iPhone, iPad or Mac beware.

If you've not updated your device, a flaw in the operating system could allow attackers to take control of it.

Impacted devices include the i-Phone 6-s and later models, as well as some Mac computers and several i-Pad models.

The good news is there's already a fix.

But security experts say installing it quickly is key.

Apple devices are set to automatically update by default, but it can take some time before they get around to it.

So users are being advised to update manually, which typically takes a few minutes.

Click on the audio player to listen to this information in Punjabi. 

