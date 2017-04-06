SBS Punjabi

Are you happy go lucky with your job?

A 94-year old worker in United States.

A 94-year old worker in United States.

Published 6 April 2017 at 5:56pm
By Gautam Kapil
A new report on happiness in the workplace offers insights into what may count most when it comes to job satisfaction. And, no, money is not everything.

A new research came out by Curtin University, Perth on workplace happiness. Report suggest Gen-Y is least happy with their job, but happiest generation is people over 70 year. Finding also suggest, people are more satisfy with their job, if they are appreciated at work place.

