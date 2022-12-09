Arts-based program aims to tackle racism nationwide

In Sydney's south-west, a cohort of Year Seven students have just completed their final day of the Deep Harmony program.





It's an arts-based anti-racism program in schools taught through drama and Bollywood dance.





Program developer and facilitator Dr Rachael Jacobs:





"What we do is we teach students to respectfully engage in a cultural art form and while we're doing that we have conversations around cultural appreciation, we have conversations around respect and we have conversations about how to be a good ally."





Over six weeks, students participated in several workshops designed to arrive at a deep understanding of racial justice, harmony, community and coming together.





Workshops are led by artists, community leaders and researchers from Western Sydney University.





But amongst all the activities and workshops, the Bollywood dancing was the highlight.





Even the teachers joined in and learned the dances.





More than 240 students participated in the pilot program this year, which combines storytelling and practical activities to foster a more connected community.



