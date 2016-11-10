SBS Punjabi

ATO Tax Talk November 2016: If you haven't lodged your tax return

ATO brings you Tax Talk in Punjabi every month

Published 10 November 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 10 November 2016 at 5:54pm
By ATO
The following information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh.

Last month we told you that everyone whos lodging their own tax return this year should already have lodged by the 31 October deadline. But what happens if someone has missed the lodgement deadline? Is it too late to lodge? Jagjit Singh tells you more in this interview. He also issued a warning that the ATO will never ask you to make a payment using iTunes gift cards, prepaid credit cards, or money orders.

If you get a message from a scammer asking you to send them payment by giftcard, you can report it to ATO on 1800 008 540. For more information, go to www.ato.gov.au/punjabi

Jagjit Singh presenting ATO's Tax Talk in Punjabi
