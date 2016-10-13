SBS Punjabi

ATO Tax Talk October 2016: Remember to lodge your tax return before 31 October’

Tax Talk - a monthly radio segment, brought to you in Punjabi

Tax Talk - a monthly radio segment, brought to you in Punjabi

Published 13 October 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 13 October 2016 at 5:38pm
By ATO
The following community information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh

This month, ATO is reminding you that October 31 is the last date for lodging your tax return, in case you lodge it yourself.

 And if you are using a tax agent for the first time or using a different agent from last year, you need to contact them before 31 October.

 Please note - if you're preparing your own tax return, you can lodge online with myTax or you can lodge with a paper tax return. To use myTax, you will need a myGov account linked to the ATO.

Alternatively you can lodge with the ATOs Tax Help service, a free and confidential service for people who earn less than fifty thousand dollars and have simple tax affairs.

 Hear this interview with Jagjit SIngh (in Punjabi), in which he explains more.

Jagjit Singh presenting ATO's Tax Talk in Punjabi
