Australia and India to expand mutual recognition of education qualifications

Education Minister Jason Clare with Indian counterpart Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in Parramatta Credit: Jason Clare twitter

Published 23 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Australia and India's Education Ministers have agreed to expand their mutual recognition of educational qualifications. They say they hope the move will help ease a worrying Australian skills shortage, as well as offer some relief to migrants experiencing under-employment.

In factories across Australia, it's likely you'll find someone working in a job beneath their skill level.

In fact, roughly a quarter of permanent skilled migrants in Australia are overqualified for their current role according to the latest data.

Hasleen Singh Rakhra works in the manufacturing industry as an Engineering Technologist.

He says he has experienced having to find jobs that didn't match his qualifications for a period of time.

"When I was trying to get into the job market I was juggling jobs at that time. When I went to interviews and they were saying I was overqualified or asked if I was a permanent resident. That was a painful time for me during that time. I started as a machine operator, a mechanical engineer then finally as an engineering technologist. It was not easy for me, to be honest. When I switched jobs they still said I was over-qualified and they didn’t need someone with such a strong education background."

The issue was high on the agenda when Australia's education minister met his Indian counterpart in Sydney.

Both leaders confirmed that by the end of the year they'll finalise a plan that would see specific qualifications recognised by both countries.

"I'm happy - by the end of this year we will be agreeing on the recognition of certificates, recognition of courses with both our countries - the end of this year."

