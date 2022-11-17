SBS Punjabi

Australia joins global coalition to end plastic pollution

IVORY COAST POLLUTION

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Source: EPA / LEGNAN KOULA/EPA

Published 18 November 2022 at 9:50am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Labor is increasingly keen to show its green credentials, despite its commitment to future new coal and gas projects. In the wake of the collapse of the country's only recycling program for soft plastics, the Federal Government has now joined Australia up to a global coalition that aims to end plastic pollution by 2040.

The 9th annual World Oceans Summit was held in July this year to talk about the scale of the problem.

President of the Ocean Policy Research Institute Atsushi Sunami told the summit that the COVID pandemic had made things a whole lot worse.

That tide now seems to be turning, as governments accept the urgency of climate change and sustainable environmental policies.

The High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution is a group of more than 30 countries, advocating for a treaty to end the production of single-use plastic items.

Australia's environment minister Tanya Plibersek has just announced the country is committing to the group, which wants binding targets to phase out plastic waste products.

The Australian Marine Conservation Foundation's Shane Cucow says the treaty could mean new rules for plastics around the world.

Despite the challenges, Tanya Plibersek remains optimistic.

She says the government is willing to invest millions in the right infrastructure - and Australians themselves are also eager.
