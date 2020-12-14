Australian News in Punjabi: 14 December 2020

In this bulletin...





A report shows Victoria's contact tracing system wasn't able to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases

Australia's Health Minister says early assessment for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 will be done by the end of January ahead of a rollout in March next year

And, New Zealand announces an agreement for a trans-Tasman travel bubble next year

New Zealand has agreed to create a travel bubble with Australia early next year meaning visitors can skip the two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has welcomed the in-principle decision stating it is the first step towards a return to normality on an international level.





"Now this gives the chance for New Zealanders or Australians to visit New Zealand whether it's for friends, family, weddings, funerals, births, holidays, business, without having to quarantine."





