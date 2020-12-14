SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 14 December 2020

Qantas flight

Direct flights between Tasmania and New Zealand to begin from January next year. Source: AAP Image/Helen Orr

Published 14 December 2020 at 9:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • A report shows Victoria's contact tracing system wasn't able to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases
  • Australia's Health Minister says early assessment for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 will be done by the end of January ahead of a rollout in March next year
  • And, New Zealand announces an agreement for a trans-Tasman travel bubble next year
New Zealand has agreed to create a travel bubble with Australia early next year meaning visitors can skip the two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has welcomed the in-principle decision stating it is the first step towards a return to normality on an international level.

"Now this gives the chance for New Zealanders or Australians to visit New Zealand whether it's for friends, family, weddings, funerals, births, holidays, business, without having to quarantine."

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


