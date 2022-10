In this bulletin...











*** Pfizer COVID vaccine lands in Australia, national coronavirus program rollout begins next week...





Advertisement

***A Liberal party staff member alleges she was raped at Parliament House in 2019 by a colleague...





and in sport,





** Unseeded 26-year-old American Jessica Pegula wins her fourth straight match in Melbourne.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.