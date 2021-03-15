SBS Punjabi

Australian news in Punjabi 15 March 2021: Scott Morrison criticised for comments on women's rights march

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to media during a visit to the Phil Gilbert Motor Group car delalership in Sydney, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP

Published 15 March 2021 at 9:44pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticised for his comments about the March4Justice rallies, as he praised Australia's democracy and added women who protest in some other countries are "met with bullets". This and more in the bulletin tonight.

In this bulletin,

 

** Thousands rally across the country to protest against sexism and gendered violence....

** Concern over the coronavirus situation in Papua New Guinea...

and in sport,

** Australian footballer Sam Kerr’s hattrick helps Chelsea lift Women’s league Cup in the English women’s football.

Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi.

