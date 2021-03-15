Australian news in Punjabi 15 March 2021: Scott Morrison criticised for comments on women's rights march

In this bulletin,











** Thousands rally across the country to protest against sexism and gendered violence....





Advertisement

** Concern over the coronavirus situation in Papua New Guinea...





and in sport,





** Australian footballer Sam Kerr’s hattrick helps Chelsea lift Women’s league Cup in the English women’s football.





Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



