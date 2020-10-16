Australian News in Punjabi: 16 October 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state is well placed to take significant steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions this weekend

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is finalising a quarantine deal with the Northern Territory government for Australians to return home from overseas.

The Howard Springs hub near Darwin will accommodate up to 1000 travellers a month and will support some passengers from the UK, India and South Africa.

Mr Morrison says vulnerable passengers will be prioritised and given the opportunity to obtain seats on Qantas flights to come back to Australia.

He says once Melbourne can be used as an entry point, more people will be able to return but at the moment their coronavirus situation is challenging.

“Around about just over 4000 Australians who have identified and DFAT have identified as vulnerable on the 18th of September, just over a quarter of those have now been able to return to Australia and we're making very good progress to ensure more and more Australians are getting home.”

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


