SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 17 December 2020

SBS Punjabi

A new program to dispel myths among Melbourne public housing residents about the COVID-19 vaccine

A new program to dispel myths among Melbourne public housing residents about the COVID-19 vaccine Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2020 at 9:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 17 December 2020 at 9:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

  • Victoria's Ombudsman finds the state breached human rights laws in its lockdown of Melbourne public housing towers
  • The Prime Minister reiterates the importance of Australia's relationship with China in the face of tension
  • And, India elected to bat against Australia in the first Test of the four-match series beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval
The Victorian government admits its immediate response to locking down Melbourne's public housing towers wasn't perfect after an Ombudsman's report into the July shutdown.

Advertisement
The investigation found the timing of the lockdown wasn't based on direct health advice and many residents were unaware until police arrived on site that day.

The Ombudsman Deborah Glass found the rushed lockdown wasn't compatible with residents' human rights and recommended the government apologise to tower residents.

"This apology would mark an important step in restoring community trust and affirm our committment to the protection of human rights that are for all of us, whatever our state, health or wealth, background or behaviour, wherever we live."

But the Victorian government is so far refusing to say sorry, insisting the lockdown saved lives. 

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics