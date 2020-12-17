Australian News in Punjabi: 17 December 2020

In this bulletin...





Victoria's Ombudsman finds the state breached human rights laws in its lockdown of Melbourne public housing towers

The Prime Minister reiterates the importance of Australia's relationship with China in the face of tension

And, India elected to bat against Australia in the first Test of the four-match series beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval

The Victorian government admits its immediate response to locking down Melbourne's public housing towers wasn't perfect after an Ombudsman's report into the July shutdown.





The investigation found the timing of the lockdown wasn't based on direct health advice and many residents were unaware until police arrived on site that day.





The Ombudsman Deborah Glass found the rushed lockdown wasn't compatible with residents' human rights and recommended the government apologise to tower residents.





"This apology would mark an important step in restoring community trust and affirm our committment to the protection of human rights that are for all of us, whatever our state, health or wealth, background or behaviour, wherever we live."





But the Victorian government is so far refusing to say sorry, insisting the lockdown saved lives.





