Australian News in Punjabi 24 Feb 2021

Published 24 February 2021 at 9:11pm
Health Minister Greg Hunt says the doctor responsible for giving two elderly nursing home residents a higher than recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine had not completed the vaccination training.

In this bulletin...

** A doctor who gave excessive amounts of the Pfizer vaccine to two elderly people had not completed the vaccination training.

** Defence Minister Linda Reynolds admitted to the hospital. 

And in sports 

** The Socceroos have withdrawn from this year's Copa America tournament due to health concerns.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi


