Australian News in Punjabi: 29 January 2021

The United Kingdom has banned incoming passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates.

The United Kingdom has banned incoming passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates. Source: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS/Sipa USA

Published 29 January 2021 at 10:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • From today, Sydneysiders can have 30 visitors at home, up to 50 at outdoor gatherings and more guests at weddings.
  • Queensland's Premier is asking the federal government to consider battling tourism operators and extend JobKeeper payments to better support them
  • Concerns for Australians affected by Emirates' flight cancellations  
Australians hoping to leave Europe to return home could be facing further delays after an Emirates decision to suspend flights from the United Kingdom.

The British government is closing its border to the United Arab Emirates, banning incoming flights including from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Australians stranded overseas have been relying on Etihad and Emirates flights to come back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says the federal government promised it'd return the stranded Australians home by Christmas last year - "But most importantly, get Australians home. There remain 40 000 stranded Australians overseas."

 

