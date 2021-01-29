Australian News in Punjabi: 29 January 2021

In this bulletin...





From today, Sydneysiders can have 30 visitors at home, up to 50 at outdoor gatherings and more guests at weddings.

Queensland's Premier is asking the federal government to consider battling tourism operators and extend JobKeeper payments to better support them

Concerns for Australians affected by Emirates' flight cancellations

Australians hoping to leave Europe to return home could be facing further delays after an Emirates decision to suspend flights from the United Kingdom.





The British government is closing its border to the United Arab Emirates, banning incoming flights including from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.





Australians stranded overseas have been relying on Etihad and Emirates flights to come back during the coronavirus pandemic.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says the federal government promised it'd return the stranded Australians home by Christmas last year - "But most importantly, get Australians home. There remain 40 000 stranded Australians overseas."









