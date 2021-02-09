Australian News in Punjabi 9 Feb: Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout remains on track

In this bulletin...
** Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on track for the end of February, with the first Pfizer doses to arrive in coming weeks.
** Federal authorities confirm they are reviewing state and territory hotel quarantine programs.
Advertisement
And in AFL,
** Collingwood President Eddie McGuire resigns, effective immediately, following the release of a report into systemic racism at the club.
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .