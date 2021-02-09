Australian News in Punjabi 9 Feb: Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout remains on track

In this bulletin...





** Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on track for the end of February, with the first Pfizer doses to arrive in coming weeks.





** Federal authorities confirm they are reviewing state and territory hotel quarantine programs.





And in AFL,





** Collingwood President Eddie McGuire resigns, effective immediately, following the release of a report into systemic racism at the club.





