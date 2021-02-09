SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 9 Feb: Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout remains on track

SBS Punjabi

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant.

Pfizer-BioNTech aşılarının bulunduğu kutular depolanıyor. Source: AP

Published 9 February 2021 at 9:12pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 9:15pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Federal health officials say Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout remains on track for the end of February, but will not put an exact timeline on it. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Australia in the coming weeks.

In this bulletin...

**  Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on track for the end of February, with the first Pfizer doses to arrive in coming weeks.

** Federal authorities confirm they are reviewing state and territory hotel quarantine programs.

And in AFL, 

** Collingwood President Eddie McGuire resigns, effective immediately, following the release of a report into systemic racism at the club.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

