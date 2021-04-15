SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Doctors urge government to rethink mass vaccination hubs

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Source: AAP

Published 15 April 2021 at 10:15pm
By Paras Nagpal
The Australian Medical Association is providing medical advice to federal and state governments to set up large vaccination sites but also support general practitioners and their role in the rollout.

In this bulletin,

** Australia to withdraw last of remaining troops from Afghanistan in line with the United States.

** Mass vaccination hubs to be the next phase of the federal government's plan to get Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout back on track 

And in sport,

** New South Wales lose to Queensland in the Sheffield Shield opening final. 

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

