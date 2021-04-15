Australian News in Punjabi: Doctors urge government to rethink mass vaccination hubs

In this bulletin,





** Australia to withdraw last of remaining troops from Afghanistan in line with the United States.





** Mass vaccination hubs to be the next phase of the federal government's plan to get Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout back on track





And in sport,





** New South Wales lose to Queensland in the Sheffield Shield opening final.





